Kaz Grala No. 33 STEALTH Chevrolet Silverado Homestead Recap

After testing at Homestead-Miami Speedway earlier in the year, the No.33 STEALTH team unloaded fast, finishing Friday morning’s practice sessions second and third-fastest overall. With track conditions changing later in the day heading into qualifying, Kaz secured a 10th-place starting position for Friday night’s NCWTS 200.

When the green flag flew on the 134-lap race, Kaz immediately reported that his STEALTH Chevrolet Silverado was “wrecking loose.” Holding on to finish 15th in Stage One, crew chief Jerry Baxter called the No. 33 down pit road for four tires, fuel and major chassis adjustments. After a lengthy stop for changes, Kaz restarted 18th for Stage Two but still fought a STEALTH Chevy that was extremely loose. Finishing Stage Two in 17th, Kaz once again pitted for four tires, fuel and major adjustments to try to tighten up his Silverado. Restarting 18th for the final stage, Kaz used the remaining 47 laps to race his way to a 13th-place finish, one lap down to the leaders, in the NCWTS season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Quote

"The No.33 team fought hard tonight. The track was much more loose than originally anticipated and it was just hard to ever get comfortable with the lack of grip on the track. My STEALTH Chevy was fast at the end of a long run, but at that point track position was hard to get back. I can’t thank my guys enough for all their work, not only tonight but the entire season.”

Additional Info

- After the last race of the season, Kaz finished seventh in the NCWTS driver point standings and sixth in the owner point standings.

GMS Racing PR