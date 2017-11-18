Justin Haley No. 24 MyWhy Chevrolet Silverado Homestead Recap

In his first start at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, Justin Haley qualified in the seventh position after finishing 10th in both morning practice sessions.

After falling back on the initial green flag for the 134 lap race, Haley reported he was fighting a loose condition while running just outside the top 10. As the first 40-lap stage progressed, he worked his way into the ninth position, searching for a line that would help with the handling troubles. Visiting pit road for the first time, Haley received four tires, fuel and air pressure and chassis adjustments and returns to the track in the 10th position. Once again struggling to gain ground on the restart, Haley fought to stay within the top-10 during the second stage of the race, battling a now tight MyWhy Chevrolet. On the last stop of the night, the team made a chassis adjustment to help Haley over the final 54 laps of the race.

As the race returned to green, Haley gradually made his way up to the seventh position but as the race went on he fell back to ninth. He held on to the ninth position in the final 10 laps to earn his 12th top-10 of the season.

Quote

“The 24 guys and I finished off the year well. It was a smooth night under the lights in Homestead. Mike Ford did a great job on the pit box calling the race for us. I can’t ask much more out of our rookie season together. Everyone that pitched in this year from the road crew, to the pit crew and the guys back home means the world to me.”

GMS Racing PR