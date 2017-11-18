ThorSport Racing - 2017 Homestead-Miami Speedway Recap

Homestead Race Information:
Started: 8th
Finished: 6th
Laps: 134/134
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 4th
Owner Points: 3rd
MATT CRAFTON COMES UP SHORT FOR HIS THIRD CHAMPIONSHIP - FINISHES FOURTH IN THE SEASON STANDINGS AFTER A SIXTH-PLACE FINISH AT HOMESTEAD
"The first run we were pretty good, just got really, really free. As the night went on we just got freer, and freer. We would tighten it up, and we'd run good for about half the run, and then it would go away. All-in-all, we can't hang our heads - we'll get em' next year."
2017 Stats:
Starts: 23
Laps Completed: 3372 of 3432
Laps Led: 321
Wins: 1
Top-5 Finishes: 5
Top-10 Finishes: 16
Average Start: 6.2
Average Finish: 9.3
Homestead Race Information:
Started: 4th
Finished: 8th
Laps: 134/134
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 11thOwner Points: 13th
TOP 10 FINISH FOR GRANT ENFINGER IN HOMESTEAD DEBUT
2017 Stats:
Starts: 23
Laps Completed: 3247 of 3432
Laps Led: 41
Wins: 0
Top-5 Finishes: 9
Top-10 Finishes: 15
Average Start: 11.0
Average Finish: 9.4
Homestead Race Information:
Started: 16th
Finished: 14th
Laps: 133/134
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 13th
Owner Points: 14th
CODY COUGHLIN FINISHES 14TH IN TRACK DEBUT AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY
"It wasn't the night we wanted, but we battled all night long and finished higher than we ran. I appreciate my guys fighting for me all night long, and all season long. I appreciate Duke and Rhonda Thorson for letting me drive their trucks this season. It has been a great experience."
2017 Stats:
Starts: 23
Laps Completed: 322 of 3432
Laps Led: 9
Wins: 0
Top-5 Finishes: 1
Top-10 Finishes: 3
Average Start: 16.1
Average Finish: 15.0
Homestead Race Information:
Started: 2nd
Finished: 19th
Laps: 130/134
Laps Led: 43
Status: Running
Driver Points: 5th
Owner Points: 10th
FUEL STRATEGY CRIPLES BEN RHODES AFTER A STRONG RUN AT HOMESTEAD
"This Homestead race was basically the story of our season - everything that we can control goes right, everything that's outside of our control, goes wrong. Had we not run out of gas tonight, or been wrecked by Cindric the week before, we'd be the champs right now. That's a very bittersweet thing to look at. Unfortunately, we ran out of gas - that's a little on me, a little on our pit stop. We had to stop short because the 29 came in, in front of us, and it took longer to get gas in it, and I left a split second too early, so that could have been it right there. We were also too tight that last run. I was about an 11 o'clock on the wheel before that run - when we were running the fastest laps of the race, and driving away from the field - to a 9 o'clock on the wheel - just plowing, and almost knocking the wall down, and doing everything I can to hold on. We are just going to move forward from this, and hopefully whatever I'm doing next year, I'll have the opportunity to run for a championship."
2017 Stats:
Starts: 23
Laps Completed: 3148 of 3432
Laps Led: 203
Wins: 1
Top-5 Finishes: 6
Top-10 Finishes: 12
Average Start: 7.8
Average Finish: 12.4
Thorsport PR