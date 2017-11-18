ThorSport Racing - 2017 Homestead-Miami Speedway Recap

Homestead Race Information:

Started: 2nd

Finished: 19th

Laps: 130/134

Laps Led: 43

Status: Running

Driver Points: 5th

Owner Points: 10th

FUEL STRATEGY CRIPLES BEN RHODES AFTER A STRONG RUN AT HOMESTEAD

"This Homestead race was basically the story of our season - everything that we can control goes right, everything that's outside of our control, goes wrong. Had we not run out of gas tonight , or been wrecked by Cindric the week before, we'd be the champs right now. That's a very bittersweet thing to look at. Unfortunately, we ran out of gas - that's a little on me, a little on our pit stop. We had to stop short because the 29 came in, in front of us, and it took longer to get gas in it, and I left a split second too early, so that could have been it right there. We were also too tight that last run. I was about an 11 o'clock on the wheel before that run - when we were running the fastest laps of the race, and driving away from the field - to a 9 o'clock on the wheel - just plowing, and almost knocking the wall down, and doing everything I can to hold on. We are just going to move forward from this, and hopefully whatever I'm doing next year, I'll have the opportunity to run for a championship."

2017 Stats:

Starts: 23

Laps Completed: 3148 of 3432

Laps Led: 203

Wins: 1

Top-5 Finishes: 6

Top-10 Finishes: 12

Average Start: 7.8

Average Finish: 12.4