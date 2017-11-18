Snider Ends Season With 12th-Place Finish

Myatt Snider made his eighth start of the season for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) 2017 season finale at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. Snider was racing in hopes to win the No. 51 Toyota Racing team a NCWTS Owner's Championship, but came up short with a 12th-place finish to cap off his rookie season.

Stage One Recap:

Snider took the green flag for Friday's race from the 12th position. After being shuffled back to 15th within the initial laps of the race, Snider slowly started making his way back through the field. When the 40-lap stage was complete, he was back in the 12th position.

Stage Two Recap:

Snider began Stage Two with four-fresh tires and a track bar adjustment from his No. 51 over-the-wall crew. He took the restart 12th and after being caught in a three-wide racing battle, he ran in the 17th position for most of the stage. Snider fought hard as he battled a tight-handling truck to finish the stage 15th.

Stage Three Recap:

Snider brought his No. 51 Liberty Tax Service Tundra to pit road for four tires and a chassis adjustment to begin the final stage of the race. The No. 51 team gained three spots on pit road, but after another three-wide restart, Snider was once again pushed back to 17th. Snider used the closing laps of the stage to find his balance in the truck. As the race wound down, Snider found his momentum and raced his way through the field for a 12th-place finish.

KBM PR