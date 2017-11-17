Toyota Tallies 10th Truck Series Manufacturer’s Title

Toyota captured its 10th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) manufacturer’s championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday night, marking the manufacturer’s fifth-consecutive title and the 10th in 14 seasons competing with the Tundra in the series.

Tundra drivers won 12-of-23 races in 2017 and captured the NCWTS manufacturer’s championship when Christopher Bell finished second with the top-finishing Tundra in the season finale at Homestead.

“Toyota is extremely proud to have captured our fifth-straight Truck Series manufacturer’s title,” said Keith Dahl, motorsports general manager for Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has provided a great platform to showcase the Toyota Tundra, which has proven to be successful on the track with 10 titles in 14 seasons competing in the series. We couldn’t have done it without the dedication and hard work of our team partners this season and their talented driver lineups.”

Tundra drivers combined to win 12 races and led 2,041 laps in the NCWTS – more than 50 percent of the races and laps contested – in 2017 and the season and culminated with Bell winning the 2017 NCWTS driver’s championship in the finale.

In addition to Bell’s winning the driver’s title, six Tundra drivers contributed to the NCWTS manufacturer’s championship with victories, including Bell (five wins), Kyle Busch (three), Matt Crafton (one), Noah Gragson (one), Parker Kligerman (one) and Ben Rhodes (one).

Since joining NCWTS competition in 2004, Toyota has won 170 races and captured 132 poles in 334 races. Kyle Busch (43) has the most victories driving a Tundra.

Toyota also claimed manufacturer championships in the following seasons – 2006 (12 wins); 2007 (13 wins); 2008 (13 wins); 2009 (14 wins); 2010 (15 wins); 2013 (13 wins); 2014 (18 wins), 2015 (14 wins) and 2016 (14 wins).

TRD PR