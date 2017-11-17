Johnny Sauter Set to Return to GMS Racing in 2018

On the day he competes for his second consecutive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship, GMS Racing officials announced that Johnny Sauter will return to the team for the 2018 season. Following a career-best season, Sauter will once again pilot the No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado.

“I can’t thank the Gallagher family and Mike Beam enough for the opportunity they’ve given me the last two years. To be able to compete at this level, where you know you could win any given weekend, is incredible and I’m excited to be able to continue with the No. 21 team next year.”

Additional information regarding 2018 will be released at a later date.

GMS Racing PR