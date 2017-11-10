Brad Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation Makes Donation To Fisher House At Phoenix

Brad Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation announced today the organization will make a $150,000 donation to Fisher House November 11 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. Keselowski will present Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO Fisher House Foundation, with the check at 11:15 a.m. local time just behind the No. 2 transporter in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage area.

Earlier this year, Keselowski hosted his first annual Huntsman Shootout to raise money to build a Fisher House location. After visiting a Fisher House location in Georgia, Keselowski was highly motivated to bring a facility to his home state of Michigan.

"The mission of my foundation is to honor and assist those who have sacrificed for our country, specifically military service members and first responders," Keselowski said. "Fisher House provides such an amazing service to our veterans and their families. I've had the opportunity to visit a Fisher House facility and it was world-class. Our community, my home state of Michigan, needs world-class facilities, and I'm happy that this donation will help build the location in Ann Arbor."

Fisher House Foundation is best known for a network of comfort homes where military and veterans' families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites with private bedrooms and baths. Families can share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans' families an estimated $360 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation. The Foundation also manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

"I often speak about the 'magic' that happens inside a Fisher House. It is something that has to be seen to be believed. Families rallying around each other on good days and bad," Fisher said. "But we don't do this alone. Foundations like Brad Keselowski's help us fulfill our mission of serving up to 970 families each and every day. Not only does Brad obviously care deeply through the money he's donated, but the visibility he provides our Foundation is priceless."

The check presentation to Fisher House highlights a busy Phoenix race weekend for the Checkered Flag Foundation. The No. 2 Miller Lite Ford Fusion will carry names of service men and women who were nominated by their friends and families along with the #Cheers2Vets hashtag. Those same names will also be carried on the No. 29 Ford F-150 driven by Chase Briscoe in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Friday evening, which will prominently display the Fisher House logo on the vehicle's hood.

BKR PR