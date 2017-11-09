Austin Wayne Self seeks phenomenal finish at Phoenix Raceway

With the penultimate NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race on deck this weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) steers west with his Martins Motorsports team hoping for a phenomenal finish in Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150.



The Austin, Texas native returns to Martins Motorsports on the heels of a solid top-15 finish this past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway with Niece Motorsports, but the Texan hopes he’s able to carry that momentum in his 17th race of the season.



“Texas was a good boost for me,” said Self who locked his 12th top-20 finish of the season. “Everyone worked hard and it paid off with a solid finish. But, I’m excited to be back with the Martins Motorsports gang and getting another shot at Phoenix.”



Friday night’s race will be Self’s second start at the 1.0-mile race track where last year he qualified 29th but methodically worked his way forward to post a respectable 22nd place effort in a collaboration event with Bolen Motorsports.



This weekend however, Self believes anything less than a top-20 finish is a disappointment for himself and his Mooresville, N.C.-based team.



“Phoenix took a little to get used to but I felt like I adapted well as the race wore on,” added Self, driver of the No. 44 Don’t’ Mess with Texas Chevrolet. “It’s classic short track racing with some massive speed in the corners, especially Turns 3 and 4.



“These Martins Motorsports guys have really shined this season, especially when it comes to short tracks. I really thought we were going to have a good showing at Martinsville Speedway two weeks ago, but our day ended short with engine failure.



“Heading to Phoenix though, I think we can pick up the pieces and rebound in a fashionable way that carries us to the season finale next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



For Friday night’s race, Self is thrilled to welcome B&D Industries Inc., as a major associate marketing partner for the 22nd race of the season.



Based in Albuquerque, N.M., B&D Industries Inc. was founded in 1955 and offers specialized expertise in electrical, plumbing, technologies and HVAC systems, including construction, operation, maintenance and repair services.



“B&D has been a great supporter of mine and I appreciate them stepping up to the plate. It sure would be nice to reward them with my third top-10 finish of the season Friday night.”



In addition to AM Technical Solutions and B&D Industries Inc., Don’t Mess with Texas will serve as an associate marketing partner for Self’s 39th career NCWTS race.



Self, 21, is scheduled to remain the primary driver for the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for the remainder of the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.



Industry veteran Kevin Eagle will continue his role as crew chief.



In 16 races this season driving for AM Racing, Martins Motorsports and Niece Motorsports, Self earned a career-best second place performance in the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and earned an additional top-10 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, both finishes driving for AM Racing. Overall, Self has earned one top-five, two top-10, eight top-15 and 12 top-20 finishes respectively.



The Lucas Oil 150 (150 laps / 150 miles) is the 22nd of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2017 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Nov. 10 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 3:30 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are Mountain (MT).



For more information on Don’t mess with Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



To learn more information on AM Racing please visit amracingteam.com.



For more on Austin Wayne Self and AM Racing, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.

