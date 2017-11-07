Post-Event Penalty Report - Texas Motor Speedway

|NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|11/3/2017 (post-race inspection)
|Texas
|No. 24
|L1
|Sections 20.17.3.2.1.2 and 20.17.3.2.2.2
Post-Race Front and Rear Body Inspection
Heights
Note: Race finish is encumbered per Section
12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Post-Race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.
|Crew chief (Kevin Bellicourt) has been fined $5,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.
|11/3/2017 (post-race inspection)
|Texas
|No. 4
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Ryan Fugle) has been fined $2,500.