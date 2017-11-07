Post-Event Penalty Report - Texas Motor Speedway

07 Nov 2017
Camping World Series News
9 times
Post-Event Penalty Report - Texas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
11/3/2017 (post-race inspection) Texas No. 24 L1 Sections 20.17.3.2.1.2 and 20.17.3.2.2.2
Post-Race Front and Rear Body Inspection
Heights
Note: Race finish is encumbered per Section
12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Post-Race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.		 Crew chief (Kevin Bellicourt) has been fined $5,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.
11/3/2017 (post-race inspection) Texas No. 4 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Ryan Fugle) has been fined $2,500.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « NCWTS: Penalties Issued Following Jag Metals 350 at Texas
back to top