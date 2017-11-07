Post-Event Penalty Report - Texas Motor Speedway

11/3/2017 (post-race inspection)

Texas

No. 24

L1

Sections 20.17.3.2.1.2 and 20.17.3.2.2.2

Post-Race Front and Rear Body Inspection

Heights

Note: Race finish is encumbered per Section

12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Post-Race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.

Crew chief (Kevin Bellicourt) has been fined $5,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.