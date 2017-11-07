NASCAR announced a pair of penalties found over the weekend in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series garage at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday. The penalties included one lug nut violation and an encumbered finish following the Jag Metals 350K at the 1.5-mile Texas oval.

Ryan Fugle, crew chief of the No. 4 Toyota driven by Christopher Bell, has been fined $2,500 for lug nut(s) not properly installed.

The most severe penalty was issued to the No. 24 team driven by Justin Haley. The No. 24 Chevrolet violated sections 20.17.3.2.1.2 and 20.17.3.2.2.2 (Post-Race Front and Rear Body Inspection Heights Note: Post-Race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.)

Kevin Bellicourt, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, has been fined $5,000 and suspended for the next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series points event. As a result of the L1 penalty, the team will also lose 10 owner and driver points.

The fifth-place finish by Haley at Texas will be encumbered.

There were no penalties issued at Texas in the NASCAR XFINITY or Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.