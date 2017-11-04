Kaz Grala No. 33 STEALTH Chevrolet Silverado Texas Recap

Returning to Texas Motor Speedway for the second time this season, Kaz and the No. 33 team picked up where they left off from the spring race, finishing both of Thursday’s practice sessions in the top-10 and securing a seventh-place starting position for the Jag Metals 350.

Immediately showing speed in his STEALTH Chevrolet Silverado, Kaz ran just outside the top-five, in sixth, until the second caution of the race on lap 27. Crew chief Jerry Baxter called the No. 33 down pit road under the caution for two right side tires and fuel, lining him up 11th for a four-lap shootout to end Stage 1. Kaz was able to make his way up to the eighth position as the green-checkered flag was displayed. During the stage break, varying pit strategy played out, allowing Kaz to restart third for the second stage. Battling among the top three trucks throughout Stage 2, Kaz finished the stage fourth when his Chevy swung to the tight side at the end of the run.

Coming to pit road before the final stage, Kaz hit pit road for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. However an issue on the right front slowed the pit spot and Kaz was forced to restart 17th with 77 laps remaining. Using the long green-flag run to make his way through traffic, Kaz cracked the top-10 running order with 40 laps to go. With everyone needing to pit one final time, Kaz came to pit road under green on lap 122 for a splash of gas to get him to the finish. As green-flag stops cycled through, Kaz was scored seventh, but was able to grab one more position at the checkered flag, finishing the Jags Metal 350 in sixth-place.

"This was another good weekend for the No. 33 team. We unloaded fast and my STEALTH Chevrolet only got faster as the weekend went on. My guys have really improved our mile-and-a-half package throughout the season, and after tonight’s run, I think we will be one of the trucks to beat at Homestead-Miami Speedway.”

- Kaz’s sixth-place finish is his sixth top-10 finish in the last seven races

- After the 21st race of the season, Kaz is currently seventh in the NCWTS point standings

