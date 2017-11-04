Cindric Keeps Title Hopes Alive At Texas With Runnerup Finish While Briscoe Bags Eighth Top-Five in BKR's 300th Start

Needing a solid finish to stay alive in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, Austin Cindric delivered a second-place finish Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway.

Cindric grabbed his seventh top five of the season and best finish to date on an intermediate track. He moved up to fourth in the series championship standings, five points ahead of fifth-place Ben Rhodes. Cindric led a personal-best 39 laps and claimed his 14th top-10 finish in 2017. The driver of the No. 19 Fitzgerald Ford F-150 has been red hot over the last five races with a sizzling average finish of 4.83.

Cindric started sixth in the 147-lap race and was running there when the second caution on lap 27 set up a four-lap dash to end Stage 1. He didn’t pit during the late-stage caution and lined up third when the race went green on lap 32. Cindric held firm to the position to close out the first stage, despite a loose handling Fitzgerald Ford F-150. He pitted on lap 38 for four tires and adjustments, and a variety of pit strategies among those on the lead lap shuffled him back to the 13th position for the start of Stage 2 on lap 43.

Twelve laps later, Cindric was back inside the top 10 when he passed Grant Enfinger for 10th-place. The third caution slowed the pace on lap 59, and Doug Randolph called his driver to the pit lane on lap 60 for right-side tires. Cindric gained one position in the exchange, thanks to excellent pit work by the Fitzgerald team. He restarted ninth when the race went green on lap 64 and was up to seventh when Stage 2 ended on lap 70.

Randolph chose not to pit during the caution between stages, and while others ahead of him chose to pit, Cindric moved into the lead on lap 73. The race went green on lap 77 and for the next 32 laps, Cindric held the top spot. He was leading a four-truck pack for the lead when Johnny Sauter dove to his outside between Turns 1 and 2 on lap 109 and took the lead, dropping Cindric to fourth-place.

All the leaders had one final pit stop remaining and the cycle began on lap 117 under green. Cindric got right-side tires and returned to the track on Sauter’s bumper. When the cycle was complete, the two were four seconds ahead of their nearest competitor with just 12 laps to go. Cindric looked high and low over the final laps but, try as he might, couldn’t find a way past the leader, crossing the finish line just 0.170 seconds behind his competitor.

CHASE BRISCOE BREAKDOWN