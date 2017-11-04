Strong Race for Snider at Texas

In his second start at Texas Motor Speedway, Myatt Snider led 21 laps and raced his No. 51 Liberty Tax Service Toyota Tundra to a 12th-place finish. Snider will be back in the No. 51 Tundra once again for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) for the season finale in two weeks at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

Stage One Recap:

Snider took the green flag 12th to start the JAG Metals 350. When the first caution came out three laps later, the No. 51 Tundra had already entered the top 10. Snider continued to keep his top-10 position until the second caution of the night came out on lap 26.

During the second caution, crew chief Mike Hillman Jr., called Snider to pit road for two right-side tires and fuel. With four laps left in the stage, Snider took the restart 12th. As the caution flew to end the stage, the rookie had raced his way up to the seventh position.

Stage Two Recap:

Since the No. 51 team had already made a pit stop in the first stage, Snider restarted on the front row in the second position. Snider battled for the lead and on lap 43 he grabbed the top spot. The 22-year-old led 21 laps of the race before his KBM teammate Noah Gragson passed him for the lead on lap 64. When the stage concluded on lap 70, Snider was scored second.

Stage Three Recap:

The No. 51 Toyota Racing team started Stage Three with a trip to pit road for four tires, a chassis adjustment and fuel. Snider restarted 14th but worked his way back into the top 10 with 65 laps to go.

Snider started falling back in the field and on lap 124 he made a green-flag pit stop for two right-side tires. As the green-flag stops continued to cycle through, Snider was 12th with 12 laps remaining and maintained that position when the race ended.

KBM PR