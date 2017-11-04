Gragson Wins a Stage, Finishes 10th at Texas

Coming off his first victory at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last weekend, Noah Gragson was hoping to make it two in a row Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth. His Switch Tundra was strong early in the race and he won the second stage, but lost ground at the start of the final stage and had to play catch-up to finish 10th.

Stage One Recap:

Gragson started second and was a bit tight early in the race. He ran in the top three until he pitted for right-side tires under caution with a few laps remaining in the stage. He finished the stage in 10th.

Stage Two Recap:

Since Gragson stayed out at the end of the stage, he was fourth when the race resumed. With a great restart he jumped up to second. Following a caution on lap 60, he restarted second and took the lead from his KBM teammate, Myatt Snider. He led the final nine laps to take the checkered flag in Stage Two.

Stage Three Recap:

After a stop for left-side tires, Gragson was 10th when the final stage began on lap 77. His Switch Tundra became very loose and he brushed the outside wall, which sent him back to 19th place. As the air pressure in the tires came up his handling improved, but he had quite a bit of track position to make up.