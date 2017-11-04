ThorSport Racing - 2017 Texas Motor Speedway Recap

Cody Coughlin, No. 13 JEGS Toyota Tundra

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Texas Motor Speedway - JAG Metals 350

Race No. 21 of 23

Team Information:

Started: 15th

Finished: 16th

Laps: 145/147

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 13th

Owner Points: 14th

TOP-20 FINISH FOR CODY COUGHLIN AT TEXAS

"Tonight was a struggle, but we showed a lot of fight all. Hopefully we'll have a better run in Phoenix next week."

Ben Rhodes, No. 27 Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Texas Motor Speedway - JAG Metals 350

Race No. 21 of 23

Team Information:

Started: 9th

Finished: 18th

Laps: 145/147

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 5th

Owner Points: 10th

PIT ROAD TROUBLES RELEGATE RHODES TO A TOP-20 FINISH AT TEXAS

How do you feel about your race tonight?

"Everything that I could control tonight, I feel like I did a good job on. Our Safelite Tundra was fast tonight, all night long. ThorSport is giving me some of the fastest Tundra's they've ever built, and everything that we can control we're doing right. The stuff that's outside of our control seems to be hindering us - on speed, and we had a couple bad pit stops. We had a loose wheel, a pit gun broke, and miscommunication on pit road, so we had to come back in, and ended up however many laps down. Just a tough night. Now we're on the outside of the Playoffs looking in, and we'll just have to make something happen at Phoenix. Overall I feel like we had the fastest Tundra on the race track, but track position was huge, and we just kept getting messed over on the race track with cautions and pit strategy. We'll just have to keep positive, move forward to Phoenix, and take a really, really fast Tundra there as well."

How will you approach Phoenix to try to lock in to Homestead and compete for the championship?