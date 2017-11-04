ThorSport Racing - 2017 Texas Motor Speedway Recap

Team Information:
Started: 19th
Finished: 7th
Laps: 147/147
Laps Led: 1
Status: Running
Driver Points: 10th
Owner Points: 12th
GRANT ENFINGER RALLYS TO FINISH 7TH IN TEXAS
"Overall we had a solid night with our RIDE TV Tundra. We had decent speed, but we struggled with track position there at the end. Jeff Hensley (crew chief) did all he could to get us some, but overall we had a good truck, we just needed clean air. It was really hard to pass guys, and everybody out here was blocking. We would lose a run, and then we'd get a run, and then lose it again. But, overall everyone at ThorSport Racing worked hard, didn't give up, and brought a good Tundra here tonight."
Matt Crafton, No. 88 Ideal Door/Menards Toyota Tundra
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Texas Motor Speedway - JAG Metals 350
Race No. 21 of 23
Team Information:
Started: 8th
Finished: 9th
Laps: 147/147
Laps Led: 5
Status: Running
Driver Points: 3rd
Owner Points: 3rd
TOP-10 FINISH FOR MATT CRAFTON IN TEXAS
How much did the miscue on pit road hurt your race tonight?
"It definitely hurt us and that put us really far behind right there at the end. The truck was the best it was all night there on that last run. Just a guy came over the wall too soon, and had to go to the back. Just can't pass here, it's next to impossible right now."
How frustrated are you with the finish tonight?
"Thank goodness we're out of here and can move on to Phoenix and Homestead. I'm frustrated with the pit stop, and then we just didn't have what we needed tonight. Overall, we got out of here, and we're in decent shape heading to Phoenix."
Cody Coughlin, No. 13 JEGS Toyota Tundra
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Texas Motor Speedway - JAG Metals 350
Race No. 21 of 23
Team Information:
Started: 15th
Finished: 16th
Laps: 145/147
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 13th
Owner Points: 14th
TOP-20 FINISH FOR CODY COUGHLIN AT TEXAS
"Tonight was a struggle, but we showed a lot of fight all. Hopefully we'll have a better run in Phoenix next week."
Ben Rhodes, No. 27 Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Texas Motor Speedway - JAG Metals 350
Race No. 21 of 23
Team Information:
Started: 9th
Finished: 18th
Laps: 145/147
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 5th
Owner Points: 10th
PIT ROAD TROUBLES RELEGATE RHODES TO A TOP-20 FINISH AT TEXAS
How do you feel about your race tonight?
"Everything that I could control tonight, I feel like I did a good job on. Our Safelite Tundra was fast tonight, all night long. ThorSport is giving me some of the fastest Tundra's they've ever built, and everything that we can control we're doing right. The stuff that's outside of our control seems to be hindering us - on speed, and we had a couple bad pit stops. We had a loose wheel, a pit gun broke, and miscommunication on pit road, so we had to come back in, and ended up however many laps down. Just a tough night. Now we're on the outside of the Playoffs looking in, and we'll just have to make something happen at Phoenix. Overall I feel like we had the fastest Tundra on the race track, but track position was huge, and we just kept getting messed over on the race track with cautions and pit strategy. We'll just have to keep positive, move forward to Phoenix, and take a really, really fast Tundra there as well."
How will you approach Phoenix to try to lock in to Homestead and compete for the championship?
"Really, it's just going to come down to that. I just need to run in front of those guys all night long. It's going to be situational - if they pit, when they pit. All I can do is my part, which is run in front of them all night long. If they're on my bumper for every stage, and at the end of the race, then it looks like they're going to be in the Playoffs, and I'm not. Really just need to win to guarantee it, and if we can do that then we don't have anything to worry about."
