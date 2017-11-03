Multiple marketing partners to follow Austin Wayne Self to Niece Motorsports in 2018

Set to return to a full NASCAR Camping World Truck Series



(NCWTS) schedule in 2018 with Niece Motorsports, Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) will see several of this year’s marketing partners continue their relationship next year.



The Austin, Texas native will have a plethora of support from his home state, as Don’t mess with Texas, GO TEXAN, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) and B&D Industries Inc. will all serve as partners throughout the season with the driver.



The partnerships will be managed by AM Racing, as part of Self’s management group, but hosted by Niece Motorsports.



Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps veteran Al Niece. Niece also owns Niece Equipment.



The Don’t mess with Texas campaign is part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) litter prevention program, which includes Don’t mess with Texas, Adopt-a-Highway, and a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful.



For more than 30 years, Don’t mess with Texas has made tremendous progress educating Texans about the impact of littering on the state’s economy, environment and physical landscape.



GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.



Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known for throughout the world.



AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) is a leading construction management, project management and facility solutions firm for high-tech markets. AMTS provides diverse integrated solutions across a facilities life cycle to include new cleanroom construction, integrated construction management, total quality programs, capital asset solutions and cleanroom certification and testing.



Based in Albuquerque, N.M., B&D Industries Inc. was founded in 1955 and offers specialized expertise in electrical, plumbing, technologies and HVAC systems, including construction, operation, maintenance and repair services.



“I’m very thankful to have the support of Don’t mess with Texas, GO TEXAN, AM Technical Solutions and B&D Industries Inc.,” said Self. “This year we were able to accomplish some great things together both on and off the track.



“As our marketing partners continue to look for cutting-edge opportunities to strengthen their brands, it’s important that I do everything I can both on and off the track to keep that not only engaged but recognizable.



“We haven’t even turned the page to the 2018 season yet, but I’m overjoyed to have the opportunity to once again compete for a championship and represent some great marketing partners.”



Entering Friday night’s JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway, the 21-year-old Self has 37 NCWTS starts to his credit with a career-best second place finish earned at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb. 2017.



Additionally, the Texan has two additional top-10 credits to his season, with a ninth at Eldora Speedway (2016) and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (2017).



Additional marketing partnership(s) at Niece Motorsports for Self, the 2014 ARCA Racing Series Rookie of the Year, are forthcoming.



