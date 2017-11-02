Motorsports Safety Group will serve as primary sponsor for Josh Reaume in Texas

Beaver Motorsports today announced Motorsports Safety Group (MSG) as the primary sponsor for the No. 50 Chevrolet Silverado of Josh Reaume at Texas Motor Speedway for the Jag Metals 350. This will be Reaume’s second NCWTS start at the one-and-a-half-mile track.



Dr. Jason Cormier, one of the country’s leading neurosurgeons, formed the Motorsports Safety Group to create a means by which to promote health, wellness and preventative practices within the sport of auto racing. Dr. Cormier crafted this strategic partnership with the ARCA Safety Initiative Program to form a “Motorsports Healthcare Education Plan,” a high-profile, interactive activation designed to reach millions of race fans throughout the country.



“Motorsports Safety Group is proud to be in partnership with Beaver Motorsports. We are excited to have Josh Reaume behind the wheel for the Jag Metals 350 and expect nothing but great things from him,” explained Dr. Cormier.



Utilizing the strength and demographic reach of auto racing, the Motorsports Safety Group's mission is to provide a comprehensive, grassroots marketing campaign focused on preventative health care education and wellness training. With an emphasis to educate and engage race fans in their growing role as healthcare consumers, the objective is to influence behavioral changes, to provide racing’s brand-loyal audience with the medical knowledge to make informed, preventative decisions which directly affect the wellness of their families.



"Motorsports Safety Group will continue its collaborative efforts by continuing to engage racing teams, foundations, research organizations, and the motor racing industry to continue developing educational platforms such as seminars and webinars," stated Dr. Cormier.



Joining MSG for the Jag Metals 350 is Fuzzy Taco Shop. Associate partners will continue to be: So Good! Entertainment, Markanda Social Strategies, Franklin Signs and Graphics, ZAK Products, Beaver Bail Bonds, WIX Filters, and Laird Plastics.



The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Jag Metal 350 at Texas Motor Speedway will take place Friday, November 4th at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to catch the action on FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 and MRN.

Beaver Motorsports PR