International Auto Parts Manufacturer LEACREE Partners With MB Motorsports

LEACREE, an international auto parts manufacturer, has partnered with MB Motorsports, the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



“It’s always good when companies want to partner with your client,” says CM2’s Michael Boswell. “LEACREE is be exhibiting at the AAPEX Show in Las Vegas this week, so this is the perfect time to announce this partnership.”



LEACREE has devoted their energies in designing, manufacturing and marketing high quality auto parts to serve domestic and international customers. LEACREE has over 100,000 square meters of office and manufacturing space including standardized modern plant, technically advanced production line utilizing modern equipment. LEACREE follows TS16949 operating procedures, with a professional, innovated staff working in a beautiful and clean environment.



According to Lou Ischo of LEACREE, the company's focus is on all markets. LEACREE values honesty, quality, and customer service in regards to all customers All are viewed as the long-term partners and friends. Our goal is to support all of our customers and partners in their markets with our quality products. This is effort is supported by offering consistent quality, prompt delivery, technical and information support, marketing, promoting activities and after-sales service. All of this is backed up strongly by the experienced and dedicated employees, advanced equipments & technology, strict process and quality control.



The LEACREE sales network covers all the world and is unremitting to strengthen its brand. LEACREE has become a synonym of safe, controllable and comfortable for the end-users, and opened to any call, fax and e-mail of your comments or advice. LEACREE hopes to cooperate with you the distinguished company, to make both parties benefit from LEACREE in the increasingly complex and competitive industry environment.



For more information on LEACREE, visit leacree.com.

