Snider's Set for Second Start at Texas

Texas Motor Speedway is one of only two race tracks where the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) visits twice in a season. For Myatt Snider, he is ready to head back west to the Lone Star State once again. Snider made his Texas debut earlier this season and although his race didn't end the way he wanted, he's excited to get on track this weekend and redeem himself.

Snider qualified his No. 51 Toyota Tundra 13th in June at Texas for his second NCWTS race of the 2017 season. The rookie was on his way to his second top 10 of the season until a late-race spin relegated him to a 16th-place finish. Now Snider is eager to take what he's learned from his experience at Texas and apply it Friday night under the lights. The No. 51 team also plans to utilize their new crew chief, Mike Hillman Jr., who has six wins, 10 top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in the NCWTS at the 1.5-mile track. Five of Hillman's six wins came with veteran driver Todd Bodine (2005-2007, 2009-2010). For his sixth win, he helped Jeb Burton get the first Truck Series victory of his career. That is his plan for Snider Friday night as well.

Friday's JAG Metal's 350 will be Snider's seventh start for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) this season. The 22-year-old made his season debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Snider started that race 13th and ultimately crossed the finish line 10th to earn his first of three top-10 finishes so far this season. At Kentucky Speedway in Sparta he started the race from the sixth position, led four laps and ultimately crossed the finish line 16th. In his fourth race of the season, he took the green flag 10th and persevered from a mid-race spin to capture his second top 10 of the season at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. Snider qualified ninth for the race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, but his day ended early after he was clipped from behind on the first lap and his Tundra ran into the inside wall first and came to rest on the outside wall. The damage was too severe for Snider to continue and he was scored with a 28th-place finish. In his most recent start, Snider rolled off the grid ninth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and earned his career-best finish of third at the superspeedway.

After Texas, Snider can be seen behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra one more time this season at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway Nov. 17.

As Snider returns to Texas, he will bring back the colors of Liberty Tax Service on the hood of his No. 51 Tundra. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., last year Liberty Tax Service prepared over two million individual income tax returns in more than 4,000 offices and online. Liberty Tax also supports local communities with fundraising endeavors and contributes as a national sponsor to many charitable causes.

When the engines start and the lights come on Friday night, Snider hopes he can race his No. 51 Liberty Tax Service Tundra all the way to Victory Lane and celebrate his first NCWTS win.

KBM PR