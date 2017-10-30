Austin Wayne Self to Join Niece Motorsports in 2018

Officials for Niece Motorsports announced today that Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) will join the organization next season, piloting a full time entry in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

“I am very humbled and thankful for this opportunity to drive for Niece Motorsports for 2018,” said Self, who has a career-best second place finish in the NCWTS at Daytona.

“I’ve been fortunate to run several races for the organization this season and I’m fired up to think what we accomplish in 23 races next season.”

2018 will mark the Austin, Texas native’s third season in the Truck Series and his second full-time. To date, Self has 37 starts, with one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Marketing partners and a crew chief for Self will be named at a later date.

“I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished this season,” said team owner Al Niece. “We have assembled a great team and accomplished a lot this year.

“At the beginning of the year we set out to run a few races, and ended up going to the track almost every weekend. We are thrilled to have Austin join the fold next year at Niece Motorsports and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish.”

In addition to Niece Motorsports, Al Niece, a Texas native and Marine Corps veteran, also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

Additional 2018 announcements for Niece Motorsports are forthcoming.

Niece Motorsports PR