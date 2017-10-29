Top 10 at Martinsville Keeps Cindric In Playoff Hunt, Briscoe Wins Third Pole of 2017

Austin Cindric stayed in the thick of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs with a 10th-place finish in Saturday’s Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

Cindric claimed his 13th top-10 finish of the season and moved up to fifth in the series championship standings, 11 points behind the fourth-place Ben Rhodes. He continues to be remarkably consistent, scoring his 11th top-10 finish in the last 12 races and fourth consecutive. Cindric claimed his best finish in three Martinsville starts and his first top-10. He also grabbed his fourth top-10 finish on a short track this season.

Cindric started sixth in the 200-lap race, also a personal best at the 0.526-mile Virginia speedway. He moved into the bottom lane on the initial start of the race, falling into line seventh and remained there until the conclusion of Stage 1 on lap 50. He made his first pit stop on lap 54 for four tires and adjustments to loosen up his truck on corner exit. He restarted 18th when the race went green on lap 61 due to a variety of different pit strategies by his competitors.

Cindric used the laps following the restart to move into the preferred bottom lane. He settled into the 20th position and remained there until Stage 2 ended on lap 100. Cindric made his final pit stop on lap 104 for four tires and more adjustments to free up his tight-handling truck. Speedy service on pit lane moved him up to 13th when the race went green on lap 112.

Over the final 88 laps, Cindric picked his way cleanly through three cautions and managed each of the ensuing restarts as the intensity of the race increased, thanks to the improved handling condition of his truck. He lined up 10th for the final restart on lap 191 and held firm to the position over the final nine laps, despite the disadvantage of restarting in the outside lane.

