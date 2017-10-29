Kaz Grala No. 33 ChargeCords.com Chevrolet Silverado Martinsville Recap

Returning to Martinsville Speedway for the fourth time in his NCWTS career, Kaz had his best showing at the half-mile paperclip, qualifying eighth and finishing seventh in his ChargeCords.com Chevrolet Silverado.

When the green flag dropped on the 200-lap race Saturday afternoon, Kaz settled into a top-10 running position. As the run continued, Kaz reported that he was fighting a Chevy Silverado that was tight in the center of the corner, but loose on exit. Remaining in the top-10 for the entirety of Stage One, Kaz finished the stage in sixth-place. Under the stage break, various pit strategies began to play out. After a miscommunication about strategy, and a pit road commitment line violation, Kaz ultimately came to pit road for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment to aid in his handling woes, before restarting at the tail end of the pack.

Fighting his way through the field, Kaz was able to race his way back to the 13th position after Stage Two. Kaz came to the attention of his pit crew under the stage break for four tires, fuel and another round of chassis adjustments to help his still tight ChargeCords.com Chevrolet. Restarting 10th for the final stage, Kaz spent the final laps racing his was to a seventh-place finish.

Quote

"I can’t say enough about my GMS Racing team. They gave me a fast ChargeCords.com Chevy that allowed me to be able to drive through the field, which is hard to do at Martinsville (Speedway). I just needed a bit more forward drive there at the end of the race to try get a top-five finish. It was a good day though and I’m looking forward to heading back to Texas (Motor Speedway) next weekend with some momentum.”

Additional Info

- After the 20th race of the season, Kaz is currently eighth in the NCWTS point standings

GMS Racing PR