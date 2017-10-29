Justin Haley No. 24 Zeality Chevrolet Silverado Martinsville Recap

Justin Haley made his fourth start at Martinsville Speedway from the 19th position after fighting a tight condition in Saturday morning’s qualifying. Struggling to advance through the field, Haley found himself in the 18th position as the first caution occurred on lap 39. Haley reported to the team that he needed more forward drive and brought the Zeality Chevy to pit road for right side tires, fuel and adjustments, before restarting 11th with six laps to go in Stage One.

Unable to gain position on the restart, Haley finished the first stage in 11th and stayed on track as other trucks pitted to line up sixth for the start of Stage Two. He relayed to crew chief Kevin Bellicourt that he needed more drive and more center rotation. Finishing the second stage in the eighth position, Haley pitted under caution for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment to prepare for the final 100 laps of the Texas Roadhouse 200.

Haley restarted from the 11th position, but two cautions in the first 40 laps prevented him from advancing into the top-10 as the Zeality Chevy continued to handle tight throughout the center of the turns. As the field closed in on the final laps of the race, Haley maintained his position in a 10-lap shootout to the checkered flag to pick up an 11th-place finish, his best result at Martinsville Speedway.



“We had a really fast truck but unfortunately we just didn’t have the drive needed to pick up track position when it mattered. Kevin made a great call to get up front early on, but at the start of the last stage we got shuffled back a few spots and I wasn’t able to pick up ground. Still, it was a really solid day for our team and we got our momentum heading back in the right direction.”

- Haley’s 11th-place finish is his best finish in four starts at Martinsville Speedway.

