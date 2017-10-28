Burton Brings it Home Fourth

In his third start at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Harrison Burton raced his No. 51 DEX Imaging Toyota Tundra to a fourth-place finish. This marks his career-best NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) finish in only his sixth start of the 2017 season and his seventh start overall.

Stage One Recap:

Burton rolled off the grid ninth to start the Texas Roadhouse 200. After a great start, the No. 51 Tundra moved into the ninth position by the second lap. The rookie continued to listen to his spotter and hit his marks on the track until a caution came out on lap 37 for a wreck in turn two.

During the first caution, crew chief Mike Hillman Jr., called Burton to pit road for four tires and fuel for the No. 51 Tundra. Burton then took the restart 12th with six laps to go in the stage. When the caution flew to end the 50-lap stage, he was scored 10th.

Stage Two Recap:

After making a pit stop in the first stage, Burton stayed on the track to start Stage Two and took the restart from the fifth position on the inside line behind KBM teammate Noah Gragson. Burton ran fifth for the majority of the stage, but was passed on lap 91 by KBM teammate Christopher Bell. He was sixth when the stage ended.

Stage Three Recap:

The No. 51 Toyota Racing team started the last stage of the race with a trip to pit road for four tires, a chassis adjustment and fuel. Burton restarted sixth but worked his way back into the top five with 85 laps to go.

When the caution came out on lap 122, Burton was running third. During the caution, crew chief Hillman reminded the rookie driver to take deep breaths and drink water to take care of himself in the closing laps of the race.

Burton continued to work his way around the track and pass lapped trucks while keeping his position in the top five. After the last caution of the race and a 10-lap shootout to the checkered flag, Burton kept his No. 51 Tundra under control and brought home a career-best finish of fourth.

KBM PR