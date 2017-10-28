ThorSport Racing - 2017 Martinsville Speedway Recap

Thorsport PR
Martinsville Speedway - Texas Roadhouse 200
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Race No. 20 of 23
Team Information:
Started: 2nd
Finished: 2nd
Laps: 200/200
Laps Led: 102
Status: Running
Driver Points: 3rd
Owner Points: 3rd
MATT CRAFTON FINISHES SECOND FOLLOWING A DOMINATING RUN AT MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY
Tell us about that last restart, describe the restart alongside Noah Gragson and what more did you need?
"We gave away the win on that restart there. The outside rolled on the start - the bottom rubbered up so much - and the top just had a good groove. But, once you got going, the bottom would be preferred. On a restart you can make the outside roll, because there's not as much rubber built up on the bottom. This is just like adding salt to the wound - we had such a good Menards Toyota Tundra today."
Team Information:
Started: 3rd
Finished: 9th
Laps: 200/200
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 4th
Owner Points: 10th
TOP-10 FINISH FOR BEN RHODES AT MARTINSVILLE
Talk about surviving this race and your Playoff outlook now.
"Yeah, we survived, but just barely. I didn't survive in the position that I wanted to survive in. I wish we were a little bit further up. The whole race was a little bit frustrating. We had a top-five truck, I felt like. We ran up there the whole day. I feel like we made a bad call on pit strategy because we came in, and everybody else stayed out. Then that just put us in the back, and we just got knocked into the wall - bounced around like a pin ball. All-in-all, our Safelite Tundra was fast, we just didn't get back up through the field like we wanted to, and we saw that with a lot of trucks today. The 4 (Christopher Bell) got back up front in his Tundra, and you know he got taken out, and he couldn't get back up through the field again. You know it's just really, really, hard to pass here. I feel like maybe we missed it on pit strategy, just a little bit. We probably could have had a little bit better day, but overall still an okay day for points. Just always wish it could be a little better."
Team Information:
Started: 16th
Finished: 12th
Laps: 200/200
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 10th
Owner Points: 12th
TRACK-BEST FINISH FOR GRANT ENFINGER AT MARTINSVILLE
"I'm proud of everyone on this Ride TV Toyota Tundra Crew. We just struggled today. It wasn't from a lack of effort, that's for sure. We struggled for speed starting at the end of second practice, all the way through the end of the race. Jeff Hensley (crew chief) made some changes, which made it a little better. We just missed something this weekend, not 100% sure what it was. I'm proud of all my guys for their effort, and hard work."
Team Information:
Started: 20th
Finished: 20th
Laps: 199/200
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 13th
Owner Points: 14th
TOP-20 FINISH FOR CODY COUGHLIN AT MARTINSVILLE
"We were too tight all day long. We fought hard and didn't give up, which is a positive. Now we'll go to Texas which is one of my favorite tracks and see what we can do there."