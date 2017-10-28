Chase Briscoe will start on the pole in Saturday’s Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway. Briscoe posted a 19.774, 95.762 mph. to earn his third career pole in the No. 29 Ford F-150.

The Indiana native enters the weekend at Martinsville with seven top five and 11 top 10 finishes through 19 races.

Matt Crafton will start in the runner-up position in the No. 88 Menards Toyota Tundra. Crafton posted a 19.814, 95.569 mph. in the final round of knockout qualifying. The two-time Camping World Truck Series champion sat 11th in round one and third in round two.

The series veteran from California sits third in points coming into the “Paperclip”

Ben Rhodes will round out the top three starters on Saturday. Rhodes finished round three of knockout qualifying with a 19.825, 95.516 mph. at the end of five minutes. Rhodes sat ninth in round one and led round two.

Johnny Sauter and Noah Gragson rounded out the top five.

Christopher Bell will start 15th on Saturday. Bell was unable to advance into the final round.

Mason Diaz could be a driver to look out for. Diaz, a 17-year old racer from Manassas, Virginia, will be making his Camping World Truck Series debut in the Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville.

He sat third in round one and seventh in round two and will start ninth on the leaderboard.

Mike Seneca will not make the race as 33 trucks qualified.