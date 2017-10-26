Austin Wayne Self eyes solid run in Martinsville Speedway return

On the strength of seven top-20 finishes in the last eight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races, Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) returns to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway looking to make it nine in Saturday afternoon’s Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions.



Self, a native of Austin, Texas has just one prior start at the tight 0.526-mile Martinsville paperclip and looks to better a 15th place finish earned in last April’s Truck Series race – ironically driving for Martins Motorsports.



Now nearly 18 months later, the team believes that with their recent chemistry and Self’s motivation to do well in his No. 44 Don’t Mess with Texas Chevrolet, a top-10 finish isn’t unrealistic for the duo.



“Martinsville hasn’t been the kindest to me, but once I get into a rhythm, we get along fine,” Self joked.



“Yeah, if you just don’t have the right rhythm, it’s difficult to get a good lap in – or find your place during the race. Things happen in a hurry. We just need to go out there this weekend and have a good run and carry the momentum into the final three races of the year.”



For Self – reflecting on 2017 hasn’t been difficult. Despite running a partial schedule, his sophomore season has been filled with more ups than downs – including earning a career-best second place finish at Daytona International Speedway in February.



With the checkered flag in sight for his second year on the Truck Series tour, Self says it’s important for him to go out there and get the most of every opportunity – especially when you’re trying to make a name for yourself.



“I’ve been very fortunate to have some stellar runs this season,” added Self. “None of that would have been possible without AM Racing, Martins Motorsports, Niece Motorsports and my marketing partners who have put their faith in me to go out there and deliver the best on-track result possible.



“I had a taste of another top-10 finish last month at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and even though it’s going to be difficult at some of these upcoming races – I would be ecstatic at the possibility of getting our third top-10 of the year before Homestead.



“Martinsville is a perfect place to do that. No matter what – you have to keep yourself on the lead lap and as close to the top-10 as possible. Late race cautions are expected and if you can avoid the chaos – good finishes are likely.



“That would be really good for me heading back to my hometown track next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.”



In addition to AM Technical Solutions, Don’t Mess with Texas will serve as an associate marketing partner for Self’s 37th career NCWTS race.



Self, 21, is scheduled to remain the primary driver for the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for the remainder of the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, except for next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.



Industry veteran Kevin Eagle will continue his role as crew chief.



In 16 races this season driving for AM Racing, Martins Motorsports and Niece Motorsports, Self earned a career-best second place performance in the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and earned an additional top-10 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, both finishes driving for AM Racing. Overall, Self has earned one top-five, two top-10, seven top-15 and 11 top-20 finishes respectively.

AM Racing PR