Zeality Inc. and Justin Haley Team-Up to Jumpstart Fan Engagement in Motorsports

GMS Racing announced today that technology pioneers Zeality Inc. have signed-on to partner with rookie Justin Haley for multiple races, beginning this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Zeality is the leading provider of innovative cloud solutions transforming immersive media content – AR,VR and 360° photos and videos– into interactive and social experiences across all connected devices. The company offers a full suite of unique patent-pending technology, products and services that help define new fan engagement models for using immersive media on your mobile iOS/Android devices and AR/VR headsets. With the added value of this technology, drivers can now create new and exciting experience models for fans across the motorsports world.

The company leverages strong strategic partnerships with production companies, tech corporations, infrastructure organizations, and more, to create multi-directional engagement models with a variety of audiences through interactive immersive experiences. Zeality’s customer lists includes San Francisco 49ers, San Jose Sharks, San Francisco Giants, and Reebok among others, however this will be their first foray into the motorsports industry.

“Motorsports has a rich and storied history. We are fueling the next chapter, as we believe the future of motorsports will rely on new ways to captivate and engage generations of fans. Interactive immersive experiences like AR, VR, MR, and 360 media, enabled by Zeality’s platform, will allow fans to connect and engage in exciting new ways. We’re excited to be partnering with Justin as he represents the future of Motorsports and the promise of a whole new way of thinking,” stated Dipak M. Patel, Co-Founder & CEO of Zeality Inc.

Haley, the 2016 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Champion, has proven his talent since joining GMS last December. At just 18 years of age, the Winamac, Ind., native has earned two top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in 17 starts this season, including a career-best finish of third at Kentucky Speedway. Despite missing the first two races of the year due to NASCAR’s age restriction, Haley has completed all but 35 laps attempted, with over 95 percent of those laps run on the lead lap.

“It is so cool that Zeality jumped on board with our No. 24 GMS Racing team,” said Haley. “The best part of my job is engaging with fans and Zeality gives us a whole new way to do that. NASCAR has the best fans in all of sports and I’m stoked that Zeality gives them a new platform to interact with our team.”

Following Saturday’s event, Zeality will be featured on-board the No. 24 Chevrolet for the NCWTS’ return to Texas Motor Speedway on November 3. Both races will air on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR. The Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions goes green at 1:00 pm ET at Martinsville Speedway, while the JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Harvey Relief begins at 8:00 p.m. ET from Texas Motor Speedway.

