Outdoors International and Casey Jensen Team With Austin Hill At Martinsville speedway

Officials with Austin Hill and Young’s Motorsports are pleased to announce today that Outdoors International, and hunting consultant Casey Jensen, have partnered with the No. 02 Ford F-150 team for the remainder of the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season. Outdoors International will serve as the primary sponsor for driver Austin Hill at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

“NASCAR has always been a sport that resonates with the outdoors community,” said Outdoors International hunting consultant Casey Jensen. “We want to utilize our platform within the sport to showcase our ability to pair hunters and anglers with the best hunting and fishing experience with the best outfitters. Everyone at Outdoors International is pleased to link up with Austin Hill and Young’s Motorsports and we look forward to linking all of their fans up with the hunt or fishing experience of a lifetime.”

The partnership kicks off with the Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions at the infamous 0.526 mile “Paperclip” in Ridgeway, V.A., and Outdoors International will also be an associate for the remainder of the season. Casey Jensen, the official Outdoors International hunting consultant of Austin Hill and Young’s Motorsports will have exclusive specials for premier outfitters available for all Hill fans, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to find out more.

“Having the ability to showcase one of my favorite pastimes, hunting and fishing, on my race truck, is truly a blessing,” said Austin Hill. “Outdoors International has become the premier name in once in a lifetime hunting and fishing experiences with some of the best and most renowned outfitters in the world. I am excited to partner with such an active company in the outdoors community and can’t wait to join them on the hunt of a lifetime in the offseason.”

Outdoors International’s objective is to provide high-end hunts and fishing experiences with the best outfitters in the world. We strive to only represent the best in the outdoor industry and that is our promise to you. We do it all for free, for you, there are never any hidden fees or additional costs. You pay the same with us as you would going directly through the outfitter. To get started with the hunt or fishing trip of a lifetime, reach out to your personal hunting consultant, Casey Jensen anytime at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flag-to-flag coverage of the Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions will be televised on FS1 beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, October 28, and broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM Satellite Radio beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow Hill on social media for updates at AustinHillRacing (Facebook), @_AustinHill (Twitter) and _Austin_Hill_ (Instagram). Also be sure to check out Outdoors International at gothunts (Facebook) and gothunts and gotfishing (Instagram) and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Austin Hill Raciing PR