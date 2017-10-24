Ty Dillon Will Wheel the No. 87 The Gracie Foundation, Inc. Chevrolet Silverado at Martinsville

This weekend, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon will be among the racers competing in Saturday's "Texas Roadhouse 200 Presented by Alpha Energy Solutions" at the half-mile oval circuit. Dillon will drive the No. 87 The Gracie Foundation, Inc. Chevrolet Silverado for NEMCO Motorsports.

"I'm looking forward to racing in the Truck Series at Martinsville again. This is a special opportunity for me to get some extra miles at Martinsville ahead of my race on Sunday in the GEICO Chevy SS. It's also a great way to promote The Gracie Foundation, Inc. during National Breast Cancer Awareness month. The Gracie Foundation, Inc. was created by the late Gail Sommer Germain to share hope, strength and positive energy with women while they are going through their personal treatment plans to battle their cancers, " says Dillon, 25, a native of nearby Welcome, NC. "Martinsville always produces competitive racing, and Joe Nemechek and his group are known for making fast trucks. I can't wait to get The Gracie Foundation, Inc. Silverado on track this weekend."

Dillo n is making his second Truck Series start at Martinsville this season. He finished fifth in March in the No. 99 Chevrolet. He has five NCWTS races at Martinsville Speedway, with a best finish of second in his debut at the track in 2012.

The Gracie Foundation, Inc. sends hundreds of “Gracie Gifts” each month to women battling any type of cancer, free of charge. The Gracie Foundation, Inc. was inspired by Germain's personal fight against breast cancer. The "Gracie Gifts" are delivered directly to cancer centers and come with a variety of items including organic lotion, lip balm, beanie cap, notepad/pen, bath sponge, cozy socks, eye mask, facial wipes, and more. The charity is based in Naples, FL, and has a fulfillment center in NC.

For more information on how you can refer a patient to receive a Gracie Gift or how you can contribute to The Gracie Foundation, Inc., please visit thegraciefoundationinc.o rg

Ty Dillon is active on Instagram @Ty_Dillon and Twitter @TyDillon. He races full-time in the Monster Energy Series driving the No. 13 Chevrolet SS for Germain Racing.

Germain Racing/NEMCO PR