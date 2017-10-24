Plan B Sales Inc. Partner With Landon Huffman at Martinsville

Plan B Sales, Inc., the largest distributor of Lionel die-cast collectibles, will partner with Landon Huffman as his primary sponsor for the Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions at Martinsville Speedway Saturday, October 28th. Huffman will pilot the #83 Chevy Silverado.

“I can’t thank Brent and everyone at Plan B Sales enough for coming on board this weekend,” said Landon. “I am excited about creating this new partnership and being part of their marketing program.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with Landon for the Martinsville truck race,” says Brent Powell, owner of Plan B Sales. “It is refreshing to see young short track racing talent get the opportunity on a national stage. Landon has a bright future and we are happy to be involved with him in the early stages of his promising NASCAR career.”

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 by Brent and Ladonna Powell and quickly became the largest distributor of Lionel die-casts. Based in Concord, N.C., Plan B Sales also provides the retail market with products from Lionel, Chase Authentic, Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles and Wincraft Racing for licensed Motorsports related product lines.

21-year-old Huffman, of Claremont, NC, made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Bristol Motor Speedway earlier this season, collecting a Top-20 finish. “Landon did a phenomenal job at Bristol and we’re excited about Martinsville,” notes CM2’s Michael Boswell. “Landon jumps in with the crew to work on the race truck, is wonderful with sponsors and the fans sure enjoyed spending time with him at Bristol.”

Joining Plan B Sales in support of Landon Huffman are Wrench Rags, Catawba Valley Reclamation, and One Wraps Designs. Additional support comes from associate sponsors Spanesi-Americas, Timken, Cyclops Gear, Champion Oil, MARADYNE® High Performance Fans, Timken, WIX Filters, Redback Boots, Mayhew Tool, Reikken, MARADYNE® High Performance Fans, Champion Brands, Excel Bottling / Ski Soda, MechanixWear and WIX Filters.

Keep up-to-date with Landon on all social outlets as he will make his second NCWTS start. Follow Landon on Twitter (@LandonHuffman) and Instagram (@LandonHuffman). You can also “like” Landon Huffman on his official Facebook page at /LandonHuffmanRacing.

The Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Channel 90 on Saturday, October 28th at 1:00 pm ET.

Landon Huffman PR