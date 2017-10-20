Brad Keselowski Racing, Mike Hillman Jr. Part Ways

Brad Keselowski Racing announced today that crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has left the organization, effective immediately. Buddy Sisco will serve as Chase Briscoe's crew chief for the remainder of the 2017 season.

The Hillman-Briscoe duo won one pole position and scored five top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 15 starts this season, earning a spot in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs. Briscoe, who was eliminated after the cutoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, currently sits seventh in the series championship standings.