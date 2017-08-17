Brad Keselowski Racing announced on Thursday that it will cease operations following the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Brad Keselowski Racing, established in 2008, has helped numerous drivers get their feet wet in the sport of NASCAR.

The goal of Brad Keselowski Racing, owned by 2012 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski, was to help young drivers find their way into the sport. They have helped young drivers like Parker Kligerman, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, and numerous others.

"I've never made it a secret that I would eventually like to be an owner at the top level of the sport. And, while this is many years down the line, I want to start to prepare for that possibility now,” said Keselowski in a team release. “Part of that preparation is seeking to develop an advanced engineering and manufacturing company that would be housed out of our 78,000 square foot facility in Statesville and ultimately help to support this vision.

Another reason behind the move could be because the Camping World Truck Series don’t really provide a return of investment. In an article on MRN.com, Keselowski noted back in 2014 that he loses around one million dollars a season, with seven to eight million in revenue a year.

Despite the breaking news on Thursday, Brad Keselowski Racing, its team members, and its drivers are committed to a successful season through 2017.

The team currently fields two full-time entries with Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe. Both drivers combined hold eight top five and 16 top 10 finishes this season. Briscoe captured two poles this season at Dover and Gateway.

Brad Keselowski, owner of Brad Keselowski Racing, later posted a blog following his decision. You can read that post by clicking here.