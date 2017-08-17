Brad Keselowski Racing to End Operations Following 2017 Season

Today NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team owner Brad Keselowski announced that his team, Brad Keselowski Racing (BKR), will end operations at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

"The Truck Series is truly special to me given my family's ties to the history of the sport, and this decision comes with much contemplation. But, for a number of reasons, and as I plan for the long-term future, I've decided not to field a team in 2018," said Keselowski.

BKR has fielded trucks in NASCAR competition dating back to 2008. Since that time, the organization has provided opportunities to more than a dozen up-and-coming drivers. BKR has amassed nine Camping World Truck Series wins and the team has twice contended for the championship in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

"My goal with BKR was to create a top-tier team which would allow me to give back to the sport by creating opportunities and quality experience for others, whether they be drivers, mechanics, engineers, or support personnel. With outstanding leadership from BKR's GM Jeremy Thompson, assistance from Team Penske, and the support of our long-time partners Cooper Standard and Horizon Global, we were able to successfully achieve this goal. I am very proud of this and intend to do my best to help my BKR team members stay and grow in the sport. I am also incredibly appreciative of the great relationships we have developed with our partners over the years.

"The team has also provided me with meaningful experience as a team owner," Keselowski continued. "I've never made it a secret that I would eventually like to be an owner at the top level of the sport. And, while this is many years down the line, I want to start to prepare for that possibility now. Part of that preparation is seeking to develop an advanced engineering and manufacturing company that would be housed out of our 78,000 square foot facility in Statesville and ultimately help to support this vision."

BKR, its team members, and its drivers remain fully committed to pursuing victory in the remaining races on the 2017 calendar, and hopefully contending for the Series championship in Homestead.