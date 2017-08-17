Sixth-Consecutive Top 10 by Cindric Leads Team BKR at Bristol

Austin Cindric rallied from a mid-pack starting position to claim a ninth-place finish in the UNOH 200 Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Cindric reeled off his sixth consecutive top 10 and third in a row on a short track. He remains 10th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship standings, 55 points behind the final playoff position.

The start of the 203-lap race was delayed over two hours for an evening thunderstorm, with the field getting the green flag at 10:45 p.m. Cindric started 18th and picked off two positions on the initial start. He was running 16th at the time of the first caution on lap 25. Crew chief Doug Randolph made the call for Cindric to pit on lap 27 for four tires, and the young driver restarted 23rd on lap 30.

The driver of the Fitzgerald Ford F-150 steadily worked his way through traffic during the final laps of Stage 1, climbing up to 17th by its conclusion on lap 55. Cindric cycled into the race lead during the stage break when others on the lead lap pitted on lap 62. He began Stage 2 as the race leader and ran well during the 55-lap segment, finishing in third position. He made a four-tire stop on lap 115 during the stage break, and speedy service on the pit lane by the Fitzgerald team enabled Cindric to restart second for the start of Stage 3 on lap 120.

Cindric fell in line third on the restart, and ran sixth for much of the following green flag run, a 75-lap stretch that saw him wrestle a tight handling truck and lapped traffic. He was ninth when the fifth and final caution waved on lap 196, a yellow flag that pushed the finish of the race into overtime. Cindric stopped one lap later for four tires and lined up eighth for the final two-lap dash to the finish.

Shortly after the wave of the green flag, Cindric was split three-wide in traffic. Although he bounced off his competitors in the frantic dash to the finish, Cindric brushed away the contact and claimed ninth-place at the checkered flag.

