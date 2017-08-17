Kaz Grala No. 33 ChargeCords.com Chevrolet Silverado Bristol Recap

Fighting handling issues throughout both practice sessions Wednesday morning at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kaz’s No. 33 ChargeCords.com team worked vigilantly to fix the problem, and did so on the last run of final practice. Using qualifying to continue to tweak on the setup, Kaz secured an 11th-place starting position for the UNOH 200.

Just as the NCWTS field was getting ready to strap in for 200 laps, a rain shower came through, delaying the start of the race for a couple hours. Not knowing what to expect with the change in track conditions, Kaz used the first couple laps to get acclimated. Fighting an extremely loose ChargeCords.com Chevrolet Silverado throughout stage one, crew chief Jerry Baxter called Kaz down pit road from the 14th position on lap 57 for four tires, fuel, and both a track bar and air pressure adjustment to try to tighten him up.

With varying pit strategy taking place, Kaz restarted 18th. However, as the laps began to wind down in stage two, Kaz reported that his engine didn’t sound right. Making it to the stage two break, the problem began to worsen. Bringing his ChargeCords.com Chevy to the attention of his team on pit road on lap 113, a mechanical issue was discovered, ending his night early with a 28th-place finish.

"Today felt like an uphill battle. We we’re fighting issues throughout practice with the front nose of the truck but finally figured it out on the last run of final practice. We had speed at the start of the race but I was just too loose to really be aggressive. Obviously this isn’t how we wanted our night to end but some things are just out of our control. That’s racing. We’ll move on and get ready for one of my favorite tracks, Canadian Tire (Motorsports Park).”

- After the 14th race of the season, Kaz is currently 12th in the NCWTS point standings, but has one win and five bonus points towards the playoffs.

