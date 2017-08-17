Justin Haley No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado Bristol Recap

In his second start at Bristol Motor Speedway, Justin Haley began the UNOH 200 from the 12th position on Wednesday night. Running 11th when the first caution of the night occurred on lap 25, he reported to crew chief Kevin Bellicourt the he was really tight entry to center. Haley stayed on track and managed the handling condition to move into the top 10 with 10 laps remaining in the first stage.

Visiting pit road under caution, Haley told his team that the handling had been much better over the final green flag run in stage one. Bellicourt gave his driver four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment, with the Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevy lining up 12th for the restart. As the second stage went green, Haley once again worked his way back into the top 10. Running the fastest laps of the field, the 18-year-old began to work his way toward the top five with 15 laps remaining in stage two, but as the handling of his Silverado began to change he struggled to get past the eighth position.

Under caution before the final stage of the night, Haley pitted for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment telling the team his truck went from tight to loose during the second stage. He lined up eighth for the restart behind teammate Johnny Sauter and picked up three spots on the restart putting him within the top-five. Haley began to fall back in the field when his truck once again became loose. On lap 196 Haley made contact with another lap car bringing out the final caution of the day. Sustaining minimum damage, he came to pit road for four tires and to check for a tire rub before returning to the track in the 12th position.

Haley picked up on spot on the green-white-checkered to finish 11th, his best finish at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Quote

“We had a really fast Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet. The guys did a great job adjusting on it all night, we just ended up being way too loose at the end. The consistency we’ve shown the last few weeks is still there, so we’ll get a plan together and keep building toward a win down this final race stretch.”

Additional Info

- Haley is now 11th in the driver championship standings.

GMS Racing PR