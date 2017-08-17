Kyle Busch, No. 46 Banfield Pet Hospital Toyota Tundra Race Recap for the UNOH 200

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-55):

● Kyle Busch started first, finished first.

● After rain forced a nearly two-hour delay to the start of the UNOH 200, Busch started from the top spot after earning the pole earlier in the day. Busch led from start to finish of Stage 1, reporting that the truck was handling pretty well.

● The team made a stop for four tires and fuel at the conclusion of Stage 1. While Busch won the race off pit road, a couple of trucks elected to stay out during the caution, placing the No. 18 Banfield Toyota in third place for the restart.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 56-110):

● Busch started third, finished first.

● A hectic restart resulted in Busch dropping back to fourth. After the next 10 trips around the .533-mile oval, Busch reported the truck had started to handle a little tight from the center of the turns to the exit and that being back in traffic exacerbated the situation.

● Despite the handling concerns, Busch patiently tracked down the leaders and retook the lead on lap 104. He maintained the top spot through to the conclusion of Stage 2.

● The team elected to make minor air pressure adjustments, change four tires and add fuel during the caution. Busch won the race off pit road once again but was tagged with a pit road speeding penalty which resulted in him restarting the race at the tail end of the field.

Stage 3 Recap (Laps 111-200):

● Busch started 17th, finished first.

● After starting at the tail end of the longest line, Busch quietly went to work. He meticulously picked up positions, racing his way back amongst the top 10 by lap 137 and the top five by lap 146.

● Busch wrestled the lead back on lap 167. The field picked up another opportunity to knock Busch from the top spot when a caution came out with six laps to go. A great restart however, allowed Busch to drive away to his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of 2017.

Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 46 Banfield Pet Hospital Toyota Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports:

What does it feel like to get this win?

"I can't say enough about all of these guys on this Banfield Pet Hospital Tundra. It was awesome. It was awesome when we unloaded. We made some fine-tune adjustments to it and she was really good all day long. It was a lot of fun to come through the field like that. It kind of gave me some ideas about the rest of the week. Probably showed a bunch of stuff too, but that's what it's all about. This is the start of a triple, so hopefully we can get it."

A speeding penalty put you at the back of the field, but it looked like you may have found a new groove coming to the front, talk about that.

"Well there was two (grooves). You know options - options are good and when you have options. When somebody is up high, you go down low and when somebody is down low, you go up high and it made for an interesting show that's for sure. But pretty fun to be able to go out here and compete with these guys, my guys and it was my late model team essentially. We were able to just to go out here and have fun for Banfield. Banfield Pet Hospital team is here and Cessna and Toyota, TRD, Rowdy Manufacturing, Joe Gibbs Racing Engines, NOS Energy Drink, everybody that's a part of our team and makes our organization click."

Last race for the year and your two wins away from the all-time lead in the truck series, how special is that for you?

"It is. It's a goal. I mean anything out there you want to shoot for. You obviously want to continue to win as long as you're running in these series. We have got to fill out our schedule and see how all that's going to play out, but certainly want to continue to rack up some wins and you know fortunately we've got sponsors for the next couple years for me to run some races which allows us to run races with other guys. Todd Gilliland looks to have a good schedule for next year, so we're working on some things for him. All these things will be announced later date, but it's looking pretty good right now."

Notes:

● Busch victory was the 49th NASCAR Camping World Truck win of his career, his fifth at Bristol and his third of 2017.

● The win is Busch's 178th career victory across NASCAR's top-three national series'.

● Busch led three times for a total of 109 laps.

● There were five caution flags for a total of 31 laps.