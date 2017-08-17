Busch Wins UNOH 200 From Pole

BRISTOL, Tenn.— Despite getting a speeding penalty at the conclusion of the second stage, Kyle Busch was able to start from the pole to win the UNOH 200 from Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Well there was two (grooves). You know options, options are good and when you have options – you know when somebody is up high, you go down low and when somebody is down low, you go up high and it made for an interesting show that’s for sure. I didn’t want to. I’m sure NASCAR liked it. They wanted to, so truck yeah,” said Busch. “But pretty fun to be able to go out here and compete with these guys, compete with my guys and it was my late model team essentially you know. Just to go out here and have fun for Banfield, Banfield Pet Hospital team’s here and Cessna and Toyota, TRD, Rowdy Manufacturing, Joe Gibbs Racing Engines, NOS Energy Drink, everybody that’s a part of our team and makes our organization click.”

This is Ky. Busch’s third victory of 2017 and his fifth victory at Bristol.

After leading 90 laps and almost holding off Ky. Busch in the final 30 laps, Matt Crafton finished second.

“That last run we had really good speed. I found something right there at the end. I picked up two and a half tenths. When they were reading me lap times, I thought maybe we had something for them. Just a very good day. We will get one sooner or later here,” said Crafton.

John Hunter Nemechek finished in the third position.

“You never stop fighting until its over. We didn’t have the best qualifying spot. When the rain came, it washed most of the VHT off the bottom of the racetrack. After about five laps, the bottom rubbered up again. I am glad it rained because we were able to move to the middle and high lane. We didn’t have the best truck right off the lift gate, but we worked pretty hard to come home third. It’s a successful night,” said Nemechek.

Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes, Johnny Saucer, Christopher Bell, Parker Kligerman, Austin Cindric, and Brandon Jones rounded out the top-10 after the UNOH 200.

There were six lead changes among four different drivers. Ky. Busch led the most laps at 109. There were five cautions for 31 laps. The margin of victory was 0.962 seconds. The time of race was one hour, 16 minutes, and 42 seconds.

Next up for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is a trip to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for the Chevrolet Silverado 250. The race will be on Sunday, September 3rd at 2:30 ET on Fox Sports 1 and Motor Racing Network.