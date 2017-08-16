MDM Motorsports NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway

It was a historic weekend at Michigan International Speedway located in Brooklyn, Mich., for MDM Motorsports. Darrell Wallace, Jr., piloted the No. 99 MDM Motorsports Chevrolet to the organizations first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory.

This weekend, NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) star Brandon Jones will return to the seat of the No. 99 HTPG Refrigeration Products Chevrolet at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway for the NCWTS UNOH 200.

Jones has four previous NCWTS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway with a best finish of fifth in the 2015 UNOH 200 Presented by ZLOOP. In addition to his NCWTS experience, he has four NXS starts with a best finish of ninth in the 2016 Food City 300. He will use Wednesday's 200-lap event to gain valuable seat time for Saturday's NXS event as he competes to make the NXS playoffs.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back in the No. 99 HTPG Refrigeration Products Chevrolet at Bristol this weekend," said Jones. "The team at MDM has built such great trucks all year and they proved that with their win in Michigan last weekend. We've improved our finish with each race we've run together and finished second the last time I was behind the wheel. Hopefully we're able to put the whole package together on Wednesday night and be able to make the trip to Victory Lane together."

The NCWTS UNOH 200 is scheduled for 8:30p ET live on FOX Sports 1. For more information about MDM Motorsports, please visit www.MDMMotorsports.com

MDM Motorsports PR