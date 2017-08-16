Post-Event Penalty Report - Michigan International Speedway

16 Aug 2017
Post-Event Penalty Report - Michigan International Speedway
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
8/12/2017 (post-race inspection) Michigan No. 99 L1 Section 20.4.12 b. Bed Cover
Note:  Race finish is encumbered per Section
12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Vent holes at the bed top must be configured for air intake only.		 Crew chief (Shane Huffman) has been fined $5,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of 10 owner points.
8/12/2017 (post-race inspection) Michigan No. 98 L1 Section 20.17.3.2.1.2 Post-Race Front Body
Inspection Heights
Note:  Race finish is encumbered per Section
12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Post-Race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.		 Crew chief (Jeff Hensley) has been fined $5,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.
8/12/2017
(pre-qualifying inspection)		 Michigan No. 98 Safety Section 20.17.2.1 Overall Vehicle Weight
Note: Weight affixed improperly.		 Crew chief (Jeff Hensley) and truck chief (Josh Hankish) have been suspended from the next two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Events.

 

