Post-Event Penalty Report - Michigan International Speedway

|NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|8/12/2017 (post-race inspection)
|Michigan
|No. 99
|L1
|Section 20.4.12 b. Bed Cover
Note: Race finish is encumbered per Section
12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Vent holes at the bed top must be configured for air intake only.
|Crew chief (Shane Huffman) has been fined $5,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of 10 owner points.
|8/12/2017 (post-race inspection)
|Michigan
|No. 98
|L1
|Section 20.17.3.2.1.2 Post-Race Front Body
Inspection Heights
Note: Race finish is encumbered per Section
12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Post-Race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.
|Crew chief (Jeff Hensley) has been fined $5,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.
|8/12/2017
(pre-qualifying inspection)
|Michigan
|No. 98
|Safety
|Section 20.17.2.1 Overall Vehicle Weight
Note: Weight affixed improperly.
|Crew chief (Jeff Hensley) and truck chief (Josh Hankish) have been suspended from the next two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Events.