Post-Event Penalty Report - Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty

8/12/2017 (post-race inspection) Michigan No. 99 L1 Section 20.4.12 b. Bed Cover

Note: Race finish is encumbered per Section

12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Vent holes at the bed top must be configured for air intake only. Crew chief (Shane Huffman) has been fined $5,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of 10 owner points.

8/12/2017 (post-race inspection) Michigan No. 98 L1 Section 20.17.3.2.1.2 Post-Race Front Body

Inspection Heights

Note: Race finish is encumbered per Section

12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Post-Race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances. Crew chief (Jeff Hensley) has been fined $5,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.