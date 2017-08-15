NCWTS Playoff Battle Preview: Bristol

Only three races remain in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season. Five Drivers (Christopher Bell, John Hunter Nemechek, Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton, Kaz Grala) have all guaranteed their spot in the playoffs with at least one win so far this season. Barring a major disaster, Chase Briscoe appears to have a spot wrapped up via season points. Chase has his No. 29 Ford 97 points above the current cut line. Five other drivers still appear to have a shot at the remaining two spots available in the NCWTS post-season. Here is a preview of their current points position and playoff possibilities going into the UNOH 200 this Wednesday night at Bristol.

Ryan Truex ,No. 16 Toyota Tundra - Currently 7th, +19

Truex enjoys a very slim points margin heading to Bristol, a track where he has never run a NCWTS race. Ryan has been one of the hottest drivers lately not named Christopher Bell, coming off of two straight top 5 finishes. Truex appears to have the skill but experience could play a role for him down the stretch. Sometimes holding a points lead can be more difficult than making up a deficit.

Ben Rhodes, No. 27 Toyota Tundra - Currently 8th, +14

Ben has shown this season that he can race with the best in the business, no matter what series. His No. 27 Toyota has recovered slightly from some recent struggles, with finishes of 14th, 27th, 30th, 2nd and 11th in his last five races. Experience is a factor that could stymie Ben in the race up to the playoffs as well. In two previous starts at Bristol in the NCWTS, Ben has finished 30th and 9th.

Grant Enfinger, No. 98 Toyota Tundra - Currently 9th, -14

Grant has proven his racing chops in many touring series over the past few years, and this year in the NCWTS is no exception. Sitting 9th in the points is a fairly nice surprise for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate. As the first driver currently out of the playoffs, the driver of the No. 98 Toyota will need to a draw from his experience in other series this weekend, since his only attempt at Bristol, in 2012, ended with a DNQ. With his ThorSport teammate sitting just in front of him in points, there is little doubt that Enfinger will use all that skill to prove he is a worthy asset to the team.

Noah Gragson, No. 18 Toyota Tundra - Currently 10th, -37

The No. 18 Toyota is another truck using consistent finishes throughout the season to make a run at the post-season. Noah has never made a start at Bristol in the NCWTS, but the Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender has shown an affinity to adapt and should be a threat for a top ten finish. He is another driver depending on talent, rather than experience, to help get him into the playoffs.

Austin Cindric, No. 19 Ford F-150 - Currently 11th, -62

Cindric has quite the hill to climb, needing to make up 62 points and jump past three other drivers to make the NCWTS playoffs. Austin has a lot of experience in his corner to lean upon if needed. His dad, Tim, is a longtime strategist in open wheel racing for Team Penske and has tons of experience racing for championships. This is a unique advantage most others do not enjoy. The No. 19 Ford is making a run though, with five straight top ten finishes. Austin has one start at Bristol, when he finished 18th in last years race.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races Wednesday night, August 16th at Bristol Motor Speedway in the UNOH 200.