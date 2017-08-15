Landon Huffman Set to Make NCWTS Debut with MB Motorsports

21 year-old Landon Huffman is set to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 16th. He will drive MB Motorsports’ #63 Mittler Brothers Machine & Tool Chevy.



“We’re thrilled to have Landon in the #63 Chevy Silverado at Bristol,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “He’s done quite well for himself so far and we look forward to working with him. He’s worked very hard to get where he is today.”



Landon, the son of former NCWTS driver Robert Huffman, who now serves as truck chief on Brad Keselowski Racing’s #19 team, is coming off his first Late Model win of the season at Hickory Motor Speedway.



“As a kid,” says Huffman, “I watched my dad compete at the top levels of NASCAR and have seen him win at Bristol. Now, to be able to take my career to this level and compete in the truck series in this day and age at a track that I’ve watched my father have success at is a dream come true. I cannot wait to work with mike and everyone at MB Motorsports on Wednesday. I am confident in our Mittler Brothers Chevrolet Silverado and I am looking forward to getting my feet wet in truck for the first time!”



Race fans will have a chance to meet Landon at the track, as he is scheduled to participate in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series autograph session from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 16 at the Darrell Waltrip A-B Mezzanine. Fans can also visit the Team Chevy Racing display, located in the fan midway, for a question and answer session with Huffman on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. (ET).



MB Motorsports partner, Mayhew Tools, will be holding a trivia contest during the race. Race fans can win a prize pack consisting of a pair of Mayhew hose clamp pliers, a Mayhew racing hat, and a Mayhew water bottle. Race fans will have three chances to win, as the team will post three questions on Twitter (@MBMotorsports) during the race. In order to win, one must follow @MayhewTools on Twitter and ‘Like’ the Mayhew Tools Facebook page.



In addition to his Late Model racing, Huffman made his ARCA debut in 2016, qualifying fourth at the Berlin Raceway. While building his racing resume, Landon attends UNC- Charlotte, majoring in Marketing.



“I can’t wait to get to the ‘The Last Great Coliseum’,” adds Huffman. “I will do my best to represent MB Motorsports and their sponsors, as I hope this is just the start of our working together.”



Also supporting the #63 MB Motorsports Chevy are Catawba Valley Reclamation (CVR), Wrench Rags, One Designs, Mayhew Tools, Redback Boots, Timken, Reikken, Curtis Toledo, Gaither

Tool, MARADYNE® High Performance Fans, Excel Bottling / Ski Soda, Willy’s Carbs, Champion Brands, Burromax, Creepex, MechanixWear and WIX Filters.



Keep up-to-date with Landon on all social outlets as he will make his NCWTS debut. Follow Landon on Twitter (@LandonHuffman) and Instagram (@LandonHuffman). You can also “like” Landon Huffman on his official Facebook page at /LandonHuffmanRacing.



The UNOH 200 will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Channel 90 on Wednesday, August 16th at 8:30 pm ET.

MB Motorsports PR