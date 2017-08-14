Harrison Burton It's Bristol, Baby

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway is known for its short length, high banking, loud sounds and stadium-like aesthetic. "The Last Great Colosseum" is one of the most popular tracks on the NASCAR circuit and provides exciting short-track racing for fans and drivers alike.

Wednesday's UNOH 200 under the lights at Bristol will mark Harrison Burton's fifth start for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in the No. 51 DEX Imaging Toyota Tundra for the 2017 season, but the 16-year-old is no stranger to Victory Lane at Thunder Valley.

Burton is a regular in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, competing for a championship in the series. Earlier this season, Burton captured the checkered flag at Bristol in his first of his four wins so far in the 2017 K&N Pro Series East season. He started the race from the pole position and dominated the event, leading 68 of the rain-shortened 70-lap race. Burton hopes he can take that experience and bring it with him to the race Wednesday night while he searches for his first win in the NCWTS. Bristol is also the track that Burton captured his first K&N Pro Series East pole in 2016.

The rookie has had a solid season so far in his first four NCWTS races piloting the No. 51 Tundra. He made his season debut at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway where he started the race from the seventh position and after a late-race spin that put him near the rear of the field, he worked his way back to a solid 13th-place finish. His second race of the season came at Dover (Del.) International Speedway where Burton started the race 10th and raced his way to a 13th-place finish. At Iowa Speedway, the Huntersville, N.C., native rolled off 14th and was en route to a top-five finish until an incident on the last lap resulted in a career-best 11th-place finish. In Burton's latest event for KBM, he made his dirt-racing debut at Eldora Speedway in Ohio and started 23rd but brought home a hard-fought 15th-place finish.

After Bristol, Burton has one more NCWTS event behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra in 2017 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway Oct. 28.

For Wednesday's race under the lights, Burton will don the colors of his sponsor DEX Imaging. DEX Imaging, based out of Tampa, Fla., is the nation's largest independent provider of office technology with a local touch. Burton is thrilled to have them back on board his No. 51 Toyota Tundra at one of his favorite race tracks on the racing circuit.

Although Burton has already won one sword at Bristol Motor Speedway this season, he says winning his first NCWTS race at "The Last Great Colosseum" would be even more special to him. He's confident that Wednesday when the checkered flag waves, he will have a chance to take his No. 51 DEX Imaging Tundra to Victory Lane for the first time.

KBM PR