Kaz Grala No. 33 ChargeCords.com Chevrolet Silverado Michigan Recap

Making his debut at Michigan International Speedway (MIS), it didn’t take long for Kaz to get acclimated to the speed of the two-mile oval. Finishing seventh-fastest in first practice and 11th-fastest in final practice on Friday, Kaz translated that speed over to Saturday in qualifying, making it to the final round and securing a 12th-place starting position for the LTi Printing 200.

With an aggressive start to the race, Kaz quickly found himself knocking on the door of the top-five within the first couple laps of the 100-lap race. Running solidly within the top-10 for almost the entirety of Stage 1, Kaz reported that his ChargeCords.com Chevrolet Silverado was about a “one loose” towards the end of the run. Under the stage break, crew chief Jerry Baxter called Kaz down pit road for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment to try tightening him up.

Restarting 12th for Stage 2, Kaz once again worked his way within the top-10 running order after a few laps, ultimately finishing the second stage sixth. Coming down pit road under the stage break, Kaz received four tires, fuel and a slight air pressure adjustment to continue to tighten the ChargeCords.com Chevrolet up. However, a fueling issue on the stop forced Kaz to return to pit road before the race went back green to top off on fuel. Restarting 15th after the issue on pit road, Kaz used the remaining laps of the race to work his way to a 12th-place finish in his MIS debut.



QUOTE

"We had a solid day at Michigan (International Speedway). I can honestly say I learned a lot from today’s race. My ChargeCords.com Chevy was fast, but being back in dirty air after the final pit stop really made my Chevy tight and hard to handle. Hopefully today’s race is an indication that our luck is turning around.”

GMS Racing PR