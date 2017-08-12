Busch Brings Home Top-Five Finish

Busch started Stage Three by making a trip down pit road for four fresh tires before restarting behind trucks that only took gas, in the eighth position. As Busch restarted, he got caught up in an incident that cut his left-front tire down. After a trip to pit road to change the tire and assess the damage, he restarted in the 14th position with less than 30 laps to go. Busch used the rest of the stage to race his way back to the front of the pack. The last lap proved to be exciting as Busch raced hard for the win, but ultimately finished third, behind teammate Christopher Bell.