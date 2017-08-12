Busch Brings Home Top-Five Finish

Owner-driver Kyle Busch led a race-high 47 laps in Saturday afternoon's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Michigan International Speedway before ultimately scoring a third-place finish in his last race behind the wheel of the No. 51 Toyota Tundra for the 2017 season.
Stage One Recap:
- Busch took the green to start the race from the 10th position. By Lap 2, he had already cracked into the top five, looking to make it to the front of the field. After the first caution flag flew, Bush restarted the race third and on Lap 15 he made the pass for the lead. Throughout the stage the owner-driver had no complaints about his No. 51 Textron Off-Road Toyota Tundra. When the caution waved to end the stage, Busch was still leading the field.
Stage Two Recap:
- After a four-tire stop on pit road, Busch started Stage Two once again leading the field to green. He continued to be happy with the way his Tundra was handling and led every lap of Stage Two.
Stage Three Recap:
- Busch started Stage Three by making a trip down pit road for four fresh tires before restarting behind trucks that only took gas, in the eighth position. As Busch restarted, he got caught up in an incident that cut his left-front tire down. After a trip to pit road to change the tire and assess the damage, he restarted in the 14th position with less than 30 laps to go. Busch used the rest of the stage to race his way back to the front of the pack. The last lap proved to be exciting as Busch raced hard for the win, but ultimately finished third, behind teammate Christopher Bell.
