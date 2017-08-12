Gragson Returns to Top-10 Form at Michigan

Noah Gragson returned to his top-10 form at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday in the LTi Printing 200. After starting fifth, he navigated the tricky aerodynamics at the two-mile oval and fought all day to earn a seventh-place finish.

Stage One Recap:

Gragson started his Switch Tundra fifth for the first 30-lap stage. By the end of the run he was a little free getting into the corners and ended the stage seventh. He came to pit road for a four-tire stop and a wedge adjustment, and returned to the track in eighth place.

Stage Two Recap:

After starting the second stage eighth, he shot up to fifth place on the restart. His Switch Tundra seemed much better, but by the halfway point of the race at lap 50 he was too free again. He fell back to ninth on a restart with 10 laps to go in the stage and finished the second stage eighth. He pitted the final time for four tires and a track bar adjustment. He returned to the track 13th since a few trucks pitted earlier and stayed out on the track.

Stage Three Recap:

Gragson had 40 laps in the final stage to work his way toward the front of the field. He was ninth with 28 laps to go and then moved up to sixth with 20 to go. The leaders were shuffling positions in the closing laps and Gragson fell back one position to seventh to finish the race.

