Darrell Wallace Jr., making his first Camping World Truck Series start since Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2014, went to victory lane on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. Wallace led 11 laps in his No. 99 Maestro’s Classic Chevrolet to capture his sixth career Camping World Truck Series win.

“It’s been so long since I’ve been in victory lane and I try to hold a positive mindset over it,” said Wallace on FOX Sports 1 in victory lane. “Emotional victory lane for sure. First time back in three years. This is so cool!”

The win was bittersweet for the Alabama native. Wallace lost his full-time NASCAR XFINITY Series ride at Roush Fenway Racing in June because of no sponsorship. He later had the opportunity to pilot the No. 43 Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series while Aric Almirola recovered after his crash at Kansas in May.

Christopher Bell ended the afternoon on Saturday in the runner-up position. Bell, after starting 13th on the leaderboard, raced with Wallace and others for the lead all afternoon long. The driver from Oklahoma will leave Michigan with his ninth top five finish.

Kyle Busch rounded out the top three finishers in the LTi Printing 200. Busch led 47 of the 100 circuits in the race. However, later in the event, Busch received some damage and had to pit. This put the No. 51 Toyota Tundra further back and was unable to regain the lead.

John Hunter Nemechek will leave with a 29th-place finish due to an accident early on. Nemechek was racing Chase Briscoe on the inside line when he suddenly lost air and went around. Briscoe, driving the No. 29 Ford for Brad Keselowski Racing, continued on to a ninth-place finish.

Christopher Bell will hold a 37-point lead over Johnny Sauter as the series goes to Bristol Motor Speedway. Matt Crafton, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Truex round out the top five in points.

The next race for the Camping World Truck Series will be on August 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Coverage will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET. on FOX Sports 1. The Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM Channel 90 will have the live radio broadcast.