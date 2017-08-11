GMS Racing Welcomes Karl Chevrolet for Michigan International Speedway

GMS Racing announced this afternoon that Karl Chevrolet will serve as primary sponsor for reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion Johnny Sauter in Saturday's event at Michigan International Speedway (MIS).

“While watching the practice at Michigan, I saw that Johnny’s truck didn’t have a sponsor this weekend, and thought it would be a great opportunity for Karl Chevrolet to put our name on his truck,” said Carl Moyer, owner of Karl Chevrolet. “We have a long-standing friendship and racing history and I felt it was a great time to have Johnny represent Karl Chevrolet while in Michigan."

While this is the first time Karl Chevrolet has partnered with Sauter during his tenure at GMS Racing, Sauter and Moyer have a relationship that dates back to the early 2000's.

"I'm excited to have Karl Chevrolet on board the No. 21 this weekend. They sponsored me a few years back and I've actually raced against Carl at Iowa State Fair Speedway, so it's really cool to reignite that relationship," said Sauter. "I really appreciate Carl and everyone at Karl Chevrolet for helping us out this weekend. We've got a fast Chevy, so hopefully we can go out and get them a win."

Sauter will compete for his second win at MIS tomorrow, August 12, in the No. 21 Karl Chevrolet Chevrolet Silverado. Coverage can be found on FS1 beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

