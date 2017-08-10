Austin Wayne Self looks for another solid finish at Michigan International Speedway

On the heels of a solid 16th place performance in their most recent race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) sophomore driver Austin Wayne Self-will pilot Martin Motorsports’ No. 44 Don’t Mess With Texas Chevrolet in Saturday afternoon’s LTi Printing 200 at Michigan International Speedway.



In Self’s seventh race of the season, the Austin, Tex. native qualified his No. 44 Chevrolet at a solid 21st and utilized the 60-lap race to maneuver his truck through the field to earn his fifth top-20 finish of 2017.



As the series returns to action after a week off, Self heads for the 2.0-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway hoping he can continue to have a successful run in the truck operated by Martins Motorsports in collaboration with Faith Motorsports.



“We had a very solid outing at Pocono and I’m looking forward to Michigan this weekend,” said Self. “We put the Pocono race together pretty quick and to see the team come of the box with some solid results was a gratifying moment for everyone.”



“Hopefully, we can continue that at Michigan this weekend.”



Self will make his second Truck Series start at the Brooklyn, Mich.-based track, but also carries experience in the Irish Hills with success in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards.



Last August, Self qualified his AM Racing Toyota 24th, but methodically moved through the field and took 16th when the checkered flag flew. This year, Self is hoping for similar success again.



“Michigan is a blast, especially with the trucks,” offered Self. “The track is so fast, especially with the smooth surface. I know that the race will go by quickly, but it will be important for us to stay on the lead lap and utilize the draft to our advantage.”



“If we can have another good run on Saturday afternoon, it would be a great morale boost for this team as we head to Bristol next week for the Wednesday night race. I’m just thankful to be driving this No. 44 Don’t Mess With Texas Chevrolet.”



In addition to AM Technical Solutions, Don’t mess with Texas will serve as an associate marketing partner for Self’s 30th career NCWTS race.



Self, 21, is scheduled to remain the primary driver for the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for the remainder of the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Industry veteran Kevin Eagle will continue his role as crew chief.

AM Racing PR